Grafana 9.1.0 < 9.2.17, 9.3.x < 9.3.13, 9.4.x < 9.4.9 Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2023-1387
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://grafana.com/security/security-advisories/cve-2023-1387/https://grafana.com/blog/2023/04/26/grafana-security-release-new-versions-of-grafana-with-security-fixes-for-cve-2023-28119-and-cve-2023-1387/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.