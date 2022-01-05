Grafana - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2021-43798
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can read arbitrary files from the target system and extract them as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://grafana.com/blog/2021/12/07/grafana-8.3.1-8.2.7-8.1.8-and-8.0.7-released-with-high-severity-security-fix/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-43798
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Nov 16, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Monitoring system
- Vendor
- Grafana
- Product
- Labs
