Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Grafana - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2021-43798

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
7.5
CVE
CVE-2021-43798
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can read arbitrary files from the target system and extract them as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://grafana.com/blog/2021/12/07/grafana-8.3.1-8.2.7-8.1.8-and-8.0.7-released-with-high-severity-security-fix/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-43798
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Nov 16, 2021
Detection added at
Software Type
Monitoring system
Vendor
Grafana
Product
Labs

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.

Compare paid plans Free access