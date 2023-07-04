Grafana - Improper Access Control CVE-2019-15043
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://community.grafana.com/t/grafana-5-4-5-and-6-3-4-security-update/20569https://grafana.com/blog/2019/08/29/grafana-5.4.5-and-6.3.4-released-with-important-security-fix/https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1746945https://aaron-hoffmann.com/posts/cve-2019-15043/https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2019-15043https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-15043
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 3, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
