Graphite <=1.1.5 - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2017-18638
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://blog.orange.tw/2017/07/how-i-chained-4-vulnerabilities-on.htmlhttps://github.com/graphite-project/graphite-web/issues/2008https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-vfj6-275q-4pvmhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-18638https://github.com/graphite-project/graphite-web/pull/2499
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 11, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
