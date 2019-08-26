Greenbone OS - Spectre SWAPGS Gadget Vulnerability (Aug 2019) CVE-2019-1125
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.6
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.greenbone.net/roadmap-lifecycle/#tab-id-2https://access.redhat.com/articles/4329821https://www.bitdefender.com/business/swapgs-attack.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
