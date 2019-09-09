HHVM Multiple Vulnerabilities (Sep 2019) CVE-2019-11925CVE-2019-11926
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://hhvm.com/blog/2019/09/03/security-update.htmlhttps://www.facebook.com/security/advisories/cve-2019-11925https://www.facebook.com/security/advisories/cve-2019-11926https://github.com/facebook/hhvm/commit/f1cd34e63c2a0d9702be3d41462db7bfd0ae7da3https://github.com/facebook/hhvm/commit/f9680d21beaa9eb39d166e8810e29fbafa51ad15
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
