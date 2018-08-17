HP Ink Printers RCE Vulnerabilities (Faxploit) CVE-2018-5924CVE-2018-5925
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06097712https://research.checkpoint.com/sending-fax-back-to-the-dark-ages/https://blog.checkpoint.com/2018/08/12/faxploit-hp-printer-fax-exploit/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
