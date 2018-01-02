HP (OpenView Storage) Data Protector Backup Client Service Directory Traversal CVE-2013-6194
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://h20566.www2.hp.com/portal/site/hpsc/public/kb/docDisplay/?docId=emr_na-c03822422http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/31181/https://ovrd.external.hp.com/hpp/hpp2rd
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.