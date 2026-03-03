HPE OneView - Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-37164
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Dec 16, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Appliance
- Vendor
- HPE
- Product
- OneView
