Skip to main content

HPE OneView - Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-37164

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://attackerkb.com/topics/ixWdbDvjwX/cve-2025-37164/rapid7-analysis
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Dec 16, 2025
Detection added at
Software Type
Appliance
Vendor
HPE
Product
OneView

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.
Try the Free Edition Compare paid plans