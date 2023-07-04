HPE Smart Update Manager < 8.5.6 - Remote Unauthorized Access CVE-2020-7136
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.tenable.com/security/research/tra-2020-02https://support.hpe.com/hpesc/public/docDisplay?docLocale=en_US&docId=emr_na-hpesbmu03997en_ushttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-7136https://support.hpe.com/hpsc/doc/public/display?docLocale=en_US&docId=emr_na-hpesbmu03997en_ushttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 30, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
