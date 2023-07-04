HTML Email Template Designer < 3.1 - Stored Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2022-0218
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/blog/2022/01/unauthenticated-xss-vulnerability-patched-in-html-email-template-designer-plugin/https://wordpress.org/plugins/wp-html-mail/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-0218https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/2656984/wp-html-mail/trunk/includes/class-template-designer.phphttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 4, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
