Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-1281
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-1281
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Jan 29, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Unified Endpoint Management
- Vendor
- Ivanti
- Product
- Endpoint Manager Mobile
