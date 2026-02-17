Skip to main content

Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-1281

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-1281https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-1281
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Jan 29, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Unified Endpoint Management
Vendor
Ivanti
Product
Endpoint Manager Mobile

