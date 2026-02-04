Laravel Livewire v3 - Remote Command Execution CVE-2025-54068
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/livewire/livewire/security/advisories/GHSA-29cq-5w36-x7w3https://github.com/synacktiv/Livepyrehttps://www.synacktiv.com/en/publications/livewire-remote-command-execution-through-unmarshalinghttps://www.synacktiv.com/sites/default/files/2025-09/slides-livewire-nullcon2025.pdfhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-54068
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 17, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.