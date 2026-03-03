MeteoBridge <= 6.1 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-4008
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Risk description
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- References
- https://forum.meteohub.de/viewtopic.php?t=18687https://www.onekey.com/resource/security-advisory-remote-command-execution-on-smartbedded-meteobridge-cve-2025-4008https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-4008
- Codename
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- May 21, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Firmware
- Vendor
- Smartbedded
- Product
- MeteoBridge
