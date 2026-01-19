Ocean Extra <= 2.4.6 - Unauthenticated Shortcode Execution CVE-2025-3472
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/74428e76-1946-408f-8adc-24ab4b7e46c5https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/ocean-extra/trunk/includes/shortcodes/shortcodes.php#L618https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3277977/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-3472
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 22, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
