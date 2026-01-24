OneDev < 4.0.3 - User Access Token Leak CVE-2021-21246
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/theonedev/onedev/security/advisories/GHSA-66v7-gg85-f4gxhttps://github.com/theonedev/onedev/commit/a4491e5f79dc6cc96eac20972eedc8905ddf6089https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-21246https://securitylab.github.com/advisories/GHSL-2020-214_223-onedev/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 15, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
