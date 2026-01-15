OpenProject < 12.5.4 - Project Identifiers Exposure CVE-2023-33960
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.openproject.org/docs/release-notes/12-5-4/https://github.com/opf/openproject/security/advisories/GHSA-4r3x-x7xf-h2gchttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-33960
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 1, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
