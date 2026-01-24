Oracle iPlanet Web Server 7.0.x - Image Injection CVE-2020-9314
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wwws.nightwatchcybersecurity.com/2020/05/10/two-vulnerabilities-in-oracles-iplanet-web-server-cve-2020-9315-and-cve-2020-9314/http://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2020/May/31https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-9314
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 10, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
