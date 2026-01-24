osTicket - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-22200
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://horizon3.ai/attack-research/attack-blogs/ticket-to-shell-exploiting-php-filters-and-cnext-in-osticket-cve-2026-22200/https://github.com/horizon3ai/CVE-2026-22200/blob/main/check.pyhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-22200
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 12, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.