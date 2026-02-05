ProfileGrid <= 5.7.8 - SQL Injection CVE-2024-30490
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/profilegrid-user-profiles-groups-and-communities/profilegrid-578-unauthenticated-sql-injectionhttps://wordpress.org/plugins/profilegrid-user-profiles-groups-and-communities/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-30490
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 29, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
