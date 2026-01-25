Prometheus Blackbox Exporter - Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) CVE-2020-16248
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/prometheus/blackbox_exporter/issues/669https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-16248https://prometheus.io/docs/operating/security/#exportershttps://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2020/08/08/3
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 9, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
