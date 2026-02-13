Quiz and Survey Master <= 8.1.4 - SQL Injection CVE-2023-28787
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/articles/critical-unauthenticated-sql-injection-in-quiz-and-survey-master/https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/quiz-master-next/vulnerability/wordpress-quiz-and-survey-master-plugin-8-1-4-unauthenticated-sql-injection-vulnerabilityhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-28787
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 26, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.