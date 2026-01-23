Responsive Pricing Table <= 5.1.12 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2025-13418
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/5d28fd23-fa86-4353-b1b4-af61192f8482https://wordpress.org/plugins/dk-pricr-responsive-pricing-table/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-13418
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
