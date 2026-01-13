Schneider Electric U.motion Builder - SQL Injection CVE-2018-7765
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2019/May/26https://www.schneider-electric.com/en/download/document/SEVD-2018-095-01/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 3, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
