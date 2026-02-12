WordPress Download Manager <= 3.2.59 - Reflected XSS CVE-2022-45836
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-45836https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/download-manager/vulnerability/wordpress-download-manager-plugin-3-2-59-reflected-cross-site-scripting-xss-vulnerability
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 18, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
