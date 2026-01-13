WordPress Eventin (Themewinter) <= 4.0.26 - Arbitrary File Download CVE-2025-47445
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/wp-event-solution/vulnerability/wordpress-eventin-4-0-26-arbitrary-file-download-vulnerability?_s_id=cvehttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-c3pr-284f-8x9fhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-47445
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 14, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.