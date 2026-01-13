WordPress Keydatas <= 2.5.2 - Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2024-6220
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/keydatas/keydatas-252-unauthenticated-arbitrary-file-uploadhttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-29rm-j4cx-hmc5https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-6220
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 17, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
