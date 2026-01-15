WordPress Tourfic Plugin <= 2.11.7 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2024-29137
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-29137https://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/tourfic/wordpress-tourfic-plugin-2-11-7-reflected-cross-site-scripting-xss-vulnerabilityhttps://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/tourfic/tourfic-2117-reflected-cross-site-scriptinghttps://wpscan.com/vulnerability/f93321c7-d4e3-470c-9fd9-8e65c2284c5d/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 19, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.