WP Extended < 3.0.0 - Stored Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2024-37259
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/2d90ca7d-e957-4ac6-b1f1-2d631bffa2e8/https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/wpextended/the-ultimate-wordpress-toolkit-wp-extended-247-unauthenticated-stored-cross-site-scriptinghttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3099195/wpextendedhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-37259
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 22, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.