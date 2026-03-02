WP-Lister Lite for Amazon <= 2.6.16 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2024-37261
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/wp-lister-for-amazon/wordpress-wp-lister-lite-for-amazon-plugin-2-6-16-reflected-cross-site-scripting-xss-vulnerabilityhttps://wordpress.org/plugins/wp-lister-for-amazon/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-37261
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 22, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
