Year in review: from routine to results in 2025

If 2025 felt busy, you’re not imagining it.

Security teams had to cover more assets, respond to more CVEs, and explain more findings to more people than ever. And not just explain them - defend them. In front of clients. In front of auditors. In front of leadership that wants to know what actually changed since the last in-depth test. We heard this again and again throughout the year. As Elpha Secure put it: Most tools just dump alerts on you. That’s not what helps when you’re accountable for fixing things. That pressure to separate signal from noise showed up across internal teams, MSPs, and consultants alike. So when we look back at 2025, we don’t see a year defined by volume alone. We see a year shaped by repetition, scrutiny, and a growing expectation that security tools must make daily work clearer - not heavier. This is what happened when that reality met Pentest-Tools.com : millions of scans, hundreds of thousands of diverse targets, and workflows that had to hold up under real-world pressure. Before unpacking them, here’s the backdrop for this year’s action. Coverage, noise, and what changed in 2025 Alice Teodorescu, Senior Product Marketer Coverage trumps confidence still rings true as we’re ready to begin a new year and still counting the depth and breadth of scans in Pentest-Tools.com in 2025. Almost 315k scanned targets and over 6 mil. scans, anyone? Yet, my favourite highlight, being a growth-focused product marketer, is our (somewhat) brand new Machine Learning Classifier . 2025 was definitely the year our engineering team took Machine Learning for a spin, in an exponential fight against noise fatigue. The results speak louder than I ever could: a game-changing 50% reduction in fuzzing false positives and a whopping 92% accuracy (up from 75%). And this is just the beginning of our take on AI and ML capabilities .

The Burp Suite integration: fewer context switches, faster reporting Everybody knows human-led web app pentesting rarely happens in a single tool. So we built the Burp Suite extension to acknowledge that reality. Instead of forcing you to copy findings or manually reconcile results, it allowed Pentest-Tools.com scans to slot into workflows many web pentesters already use daily.

In practice, this means faster handoffs, fewer context switches, and less duplicated effort - especially for consultants and internal teams juggling multiple targets at once.

