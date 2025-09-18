Clear boundaries. Ethical scanning only.

The Free Edition is for professionals, pentesting hobbyists, and students who test ethically, whether doing legit discovery work on infrastructure they own or manage, or learning about reconnaissance and vulnerability scanning.

To keep things fair and safe for everyone, there’s only one rule: only scan targets you have permission to test.

We monitor for misuse, block unauthorized activity, and reserve the right to disable accounts we suspect use our product for malicious purposes. It’s not red tape: it’s how we keep the product useful, ethical, and trusted by security teams everywhere.