Connect and automate your security workflows with powerful integrations
Integrate Pentest-Tools.com in your preferred workflows for smoother vulnerability detection, triage, and reporting.
Whether you're pushing critical scan findings into Jira, syncing results with compliance tools, or triggering tests in CI/CD, our flexible integrations make it easy to move fast without sacrificing accuracy.
Integrations that work where you work
Deliver the right insights to the right people - instantly.
Jira
Get scan results in your chosen Jira project. Easily prioritize and assign tasks for you and your team.
Slack
Get a scan results digest on your Slack channel of choice or custom notifications for particular risk indicators (e.g. open ports, critical CVEs, etc.).
Microsoft Teams
Push actionable scan summaries to relevant Teams spaces.
Discord
Bring your red team into the loop with scan digests sent directly to your ops channel.
Webhooks
Build custom triggers based on vulnerability type, asset, CVSS score, or port status.
Nucleus
Get your findings to Nucleus in seconds, without dealing with custom scripts and API documentation.
Vanta
Keep your compliance posture always audit-ready and send your reports to Vanta with just a few clicks.
Burp Suite
Push Burp Suite findings into workspaces and cut reporting times fast.
AWS
Import targets like EC2 IPs or S3 buckets URLs directly from your AWS environment to streamline your workflow.
GitHub Actions
Run automated security scans directly in your CI/CD pipeline and catch vulns before production.
Get full control with our REST API
Automated, flexible, and built for security experts - our REST API gives you instant access to battle-tested vulnerability scanners and pentesting capabilities. From managing hundreds of assets to customizing alerts, the API puts you in command.
Use it straight out of the box for your internal security flows, integrate ready-to-use vulnerability scans in minutes, get CVEs, severity scores, risk data, reports, and plenty more.
Support your compliance and risk workflows
Organize your risk and compliance work in its right context.
Vanta
Send scheduled scan reports (PDFs) directly to your Vanta dashboard for SOC 2 or ISO 27001 readiness.
Nucleus Security
Send network and web findings directly into your preferred Nucleus projects. Automate all findings with custom notifications or manually curate the findings you want synced - keep your single source of truth up to date.
Pentest-Tools.com x Nucleus Security
Send validated findings from Pentest-Tools.com directly into your Nucleus projects. Automatically route relevant results, manually sync findings, and unify your vulnerability data from across your security stack in one centralized platform. Built for MSPs, MSSPs, and consultants managing multiple clients and scanners.
Control what gets sent
Automate or review manually
Maintain clean data separation for every client
Pentest-Tools.com x Vanta
Sync validated vulnerabilities and scheduled scan results directly into Vanta. Eliminate manual uploads and keep your compliance posture always audit-ready.
Vulnerability syncing mapped to 32 Vanta tests and 2 controls
Daily syncs at 05:00 UTC
Manual findings included, informational/closed findings excluded
Scheduled scans mapped to Compliance → Documents → Vulnerability Scan (max 5 per recurrence)
Available with all paid plans
Pentest-Tools.com x Burp Suite Professional
Send selected Audit Issues directly from Burp Suite to your selected Pentest-Tools.com workspace - no exports, no copy-paste.
This custom Burp extension helps pentesters move faster and report smarter by syncing findings with just one click:
Built for Burp Suite Professional
Create reports in seconds
Automatically groups similar issues
Requires a Pentest Suite plan
Automate security into your DevSecOps pipeline
Prevent vulnerabilities from reaching production for your web applications.
GitHub Actions
Run web app vulnerability scans on every pull request or deployment. Block merges on critical CVEs.
Generic CI/CD integration
Catch web app vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, outdated software, and exploitable code before it ships.
Connect your cloud infrastructure
Monitor your cloud assets continuously.
AWS integration
Automatically import EC2 instances, S3 URLs, and other AWS assets for continuous security monitoring.
You can buy our new & improved plans directly through AWS Marketplace. Leverage your existing cloud budget and approvals to streamline procurement and consolidate your billing.
Check out the listing here.
Put our integrations to work
Connect your entire stack, centralize your workflow and deliver more accurate results, way faster.
10 things you can do with our integrations
Simplify - cut the extra manual effort from your security routines.
Speed up - run web, network, cloud, and API scans at the speed of DevOps.
Track - get notifications for critical, emerging vulnerabilities in your preferred project environments.
Verify - know if your vulnerability fixes were effective with continuous monitoring alerts.
Identify - detect open ports and misconfigurations that expand your attack surface, when it matters.
Guide - push remediation steps and exploitability proof through to those who can fix them.
Report - deliver actionable reports where you most need them.
Focus - reduce alert fatigue with relevant parameters.
Scale - scale your services without scaling your workload.
Report - support incident response with real-time updates.
Developed for the way you work
Whether you're running internal security operations, delivering pentest reports to clients or scaling red team services, our integrations were designed to fit into your world.
Internal security teams
Less manual triage, faster collaboration for your team and engineering. Push scan results into your security and development workflows - from Jira and Slack to CI/CD pipelines and Vanta - lower remediation time and keep everything compliant.
Security consultancies
Deliver reports faster and get better client outcomes. Automate routine tasks, sync validated findings to client systems, and generate polished reports - with full control over what gets shared and how.
Managed security service providers (MSSPs)
Scale client coverage and automate repetitive workflows without losing accuracy. Connect Pentest-Tools.com to your existing stack (Nucleus, Slack, webhooks) to handle more customers, reduce manual steps, and ensure consistency across engagements.
Connect every step of your security workflow
Automate scans, push findings, and sync compliance tools with our available paid plans.
How customers use Pentest-Tools.com integrations
We recently started using Pentest-Tools.com, this tool combines multiple scanners in one platform, which allows us to centralize our vulnerability management process into one place and manage it more easily.
Additionally, this tool has an integration function to JIRA that helps us manage the findings more effectively.
Furthermore, the support team is also very good by providing feedback and resolutions quickly.
Senior Information Security Analyst
Source
Pentest-Tools.com integrations FAQs
What integrations does Pentest-Tools.com support?
Our product team at Pentest-Tools.com provides a range of integrations to fit every security team’s unique workflow: a full vulnerability scanning REST API, webhooks, Jira, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Discord, and AWS target import, as well as connections to Nucleus Security, Vanta, GitHub Actions, and generic CI/CD pipelines.
How do I configure a webhook integration?
Webhooks enable Pentest-Tools.com to send HTTP POST requests to your endpoints whenever specific events occur.
For all the details on how to set them up, check out our support center article for the webhooks integrations.
Which webhook payload types can I send?
You can push full scan results as JSON, scan outputs in JSON and PDF, or a lightweight JSON scan summary.
For all the details, check out our support center article for thewebhooks integrations.
How do I integrate Pentest-Tools.com with Jira?
The Jira integration lets you push vulnerability findings directly into your Jira projects as issues - complete with severity levels, descriptions, labels and proof-of-concept attachments.
For step-by-step setup details, check out our support center article on the Jira integration.
How can I get scan notifications and alerts in Slack, Teams, or Discord?
Slack: add one or more channels via Integrations → Slack, then enable Slack in any notification rule to post messages when your criteria fire.
Microsoft Teams: add a Teams webhook (via Incoming Webhook connector in your channel) under Integrations → Teams, then turn on the Teams action in a notification rule.
Discord: create a Discord webhook in your channel settings, paste its URL into Integrations → Discord, then use the Discord notification action in your rules.
For more details, check out the dedicated support guides linked above.
How do notification rules work on Pentest-Tools.com?
Once you add your integration endpoint (Slack, Webhook, etc.), go to Notifications, define the criteria for alerts (e.g. high-severity findings), and enable the relevant integration action.
Pentest-Tools.com will then push messages or payloads whenever those events occur.
How do I import targets from AWS into Pentest-Tools.com?
The AWS integration lets you pull EC2 public and private IPs plus S3 URLs into Pentest-Tools.com for bulk scanning (including with our dedicated Cloud Vulnerability Scanner) and continuous monitoring.
For step-by-step setup instructions, see our support center article on importing targets from AWS.
How do I import Audit Issues from Burp Suite to Pentest-Tools.com?
Use our custom Burp Suite extension for the Pentest Suite plan customers. Once installed in Burp Suite Professional, you can right-click on one or more Audit Issues and choose: Extensions → Pentest-Tools.com → Send issues to [your selected workspace]
The issues will instantly appear in your Findings workspace, including all relevant metadata: severity, asset, port, description, and remediation advice. Make any edits you need — then generate your report in seconds!