Precision first: How our ML Classifier enhances web scanning accuracy
Cut false positives by 50% and get cleaner, faster results
Tired of bloated reports, soft 404s, and noisy scan results? Our ML Classifier solves that.
It’s built into our Website Scanner and URL Fuzzer to automatically sort every HTML response, filtering out junk, flagging high-value targets, and helping you focus on real exposures.
No manual tuning. No extra configuration. Just smarter fuzzing that works out of the box.
Ready to see cleaner results?
Here’s what you get
Built-in performance: Whether you’re a security consultant, a pentester, or part of an in-house security team, the ML Classifier helps scale your vulnerability scanning with results you can actually act on.
Cleaner fuzzing results
Identify login pages, backups, and exposed services instantly
Smarter triage
Stop wasting time on misleading status codes and duplicate pages
Faster reporting
Deliver concise, defensible reports to clients or internal stakeholders
How our ML Classifier improves your scan results
Identify what matters, quickly
Our ML Classifier is integrated directly into the Website Vulnerability Scanner and URL Fuzzer. It automatically classifies every HTML response during scans into one of four categories:
HIT: High-value targets like login pages, backups, and exposed secrets
MISS: Confirmed dead ends, even with misleading status codes
PARTIAL HIT: Ambiguous but interesting responses, like firewalls
INCONCLUSIVE: Pages needing browser rendering to confirm
This structured triage yields cleaner, faster, and more actionable results – with no configuration needed. And because the model runs locally, you’ll see zero latency.
Reduce false positives without sacrificing coverage
Every part of the system – from model architecture to preprocessing and training data – is tailored to real-world fuzzing workflows.
Here’s what sets us apart:
Engineered, not buzzword AI: Fine-tuned LLaMA v3.1/v3.2 models, tested under real workloads
Robust preprocessing: Strips boilerplate, scripts, malformed HTML, and other noise
Language-agnostic logic: Recognizes “not found” responses in dozens of languages
Bias-controlled training: Anonymized, deduplicated, and diversified datasets ensure the model generalizes
Who benefits most from the ML Classifier
We built the ML Classifier for you - if you’re part of a security team that needs fast, accurate, and defensible results, without wasting time on noise.
It works especially well for:
Consultants juggling 5-10 active projects
Quickly identify real issues, cut down manual triage, and deliver clean reports that clients can act on.
MSPs and MSSPs delivering Security-as-a-Service (SaaS)
Reduce SLA breach risks by automating the most time-consuming part of every scan. Separate signal from noise.
Internal security teams with sprawling infrastructures
Continuously scan web apps across multiple environments and trust the results without babysitting the process.
Pentesters running heavy fuzzing workflows
Stop getting bogged down in soft 404s and redirect loops – triaged output means you can move faster from scan to exploitation.
SOC teams validating external exposures
Integrate the Website Scanner and URL Fuzzer into your pipeline and get clear, categorized results - ready to push into ticketing or SIEM tools.
Whether you scan once a week or a hundred times a day, the ML Classifier ensures your findings are focused, relevant, and ready to act on.
Where the ML Classifier makes BIG impact
The ML Classifier helps reduce noise and accelerate decisions across a range of scanning workflows.
External attack surface discovery
Automatically filter out irrelevant or duplicate pages during large-scale scans. Identify high-value targets - like login pages or exposed services - faster and with fewer false positives.
Website vulnerability triage
Avoid getting buried in meaningless findings. The ML Classifier pre-sorts HTML responses, making it easier to prioritize actual exposures and reduce alert fatigue.
Fuzzing validation at scale
Say goodbye to sifting through endless, irrelevant results. The ML Classifier automatically categorizes fuzzing results so you can focus on meaningful findings and reduce time spent on false positives.
Report generation for clients and execs
Clean input leads to clean output. The classifier helps generate reports that are easier to defend, easier to read, and easier to act on – perfect for MSSPs and consultants with client SLAs.
Accuracy has become the new product
Performance benchmarks
The ML classifier delivers measurable improvements in accuracy and efficiency:
50% reduction in false positives from the Website Vulnerability Scanner
20% fewer irrelevant findings in URL Fuzzer results
Weighted F1-score improved from ~75% to ~92%
These metrics reflect testing under real-world workloads, with meaningful time savings for security teams.