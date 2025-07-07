Elpha Secure provides cybersecurity insurance to small businesses, like dentists, law firms, and estate agents. Many of them don’t have a security operations center or a dedicated security team. This leaves them exposed to threats that can disrupt operations.

This is a problem for SMBs, leaving many on the back foot. With over 40,000 new CVEs published last year, they’re stuck chasing patches, sorting alerts, and trying to decipher what really matters!