Elpha Secure provides modern cyber insurance and backs it with smart security
Elpha Secure provides cybersecurity insurance to small businesses, like dentists, law firms, and estate agents. Many of them don’t have a security operations center or a dedicated security team. This leaves them exposed to threats that can disrupt operations.
This is a problem for SMBs, leaving many on the back foot. With over 40,000 new CVEs published last year, they’re stuck chasing patches, sorting alerts, and trying to decipher what really matters!
The SMB vulnerability assessment gap
Traditional insurance responds after an incident.
Elpha Secure doesn’t just cover the damage, they reduce customer risk upfront. But, their internal tools made this more difficult than it needed to be.
Their previous approach to vulnerability assessment had several challenges:
❌ Fragmented tools that relied on manual effort and open-source scripts
❌ No clear vulnerability prioritization, alerts were overwhelming and lacked context
❌ Opaque risk labels with little explanation (low/medium/high with no context or proof)
❌ Limited visibility into client attack surfaces
We were spending too much time correlating threat data manually, and not enough on helping clients act on the real risks.
Elpha Secure needed a product that would cut through the noise and help them focus on what mattered – removing top exploitable vulnerabilities from client attack-surfaces.
Rapid cloud adoption among SMBs increases risk
Cloud adoption among SMBs has skyrocketed
But, without strong security foundations this creates new risk.
Developers ship updates faster than security checks can keep up, introducing misconfigurations. Emerging technologies, like generative AI, have made threats such as ransomware, credential stuffing, and automated reconnaissance more efficient and dangerous.
But, building an in-house scanning solution wasn’t an option. It would drain resources from Elpha Secure’s core business. The team needed a scalable way to improve visibility, automate assessments, and reduce exposure for their clients.
Pentest-Tools.com: “They just feel fresh!”
Other tools were like black boxes. They were not customizable, used unclear risk labels, and didn’t explain how they evaluated security issues.
Elpha Secure wanted clear proof and context for each reported issue, not noise. They needed useful insights, not random scores, and a full view of their clients’ risk. Elpha chose Pentest-Tools.com for three key reasons:
Elpha Secure looked at seven vendors. Most focused on sending lots of alerts, rather than highlighting the handful of critical vulnerabilities needing attention.
Custom setup
Elpha can set its own risk rules to match how it underwrites policies
Clear risk ratings
Each finding shows context, example exploits, and steps to fix the issue
Clear risk prioritization
The product focuses on prioritizing vulnerabilities, not just alert volume, by minimizing false positives and delivering a more accurate picture of real, prioritized risks
How Elpha Secure puts Pentest-Tools.com to work
Elpha Secure runs Pentest-Tools.com for reconnaissance, automated vulnerability scanning, and vulnerability reporting, then automates parts of that workflow with Robots and the API. Together, these use cases map each client's attack surface, scan it at scale, and turn findings into evidence Elpha Secure can act on.
Real results: risk reduction at scale
Pentest-Tools.com runs two types of scans for Elpha Secure, each suited to a different stage of underwriting.
The product highlighted misconfigurations, exposed services, and entry points that standard internal security measures were unable to easily detect. It gave fast, useful results with proof, helping ElphaSecure advise clients quickly.
Light scan
Completes in under 2 to 3 minutes and returns results over the API. It flags the most urgent, most commonly exploited risks for a domain and its subdomains, including exposed RDP, checks against 3 to 20 known default or weak passwords, known exploited vulnerabilities (KEVs), VPN exposure, subdomain count, and technology stack. A fast SQL injection check adds a cheap, early indicator of critical risk. Pentest-Tools.com prioritizes these findings within the time window and returns partial or full results depending on what completes in time.
Full scan
Completes within 24 hours and returns a deeper analysis of a customer's entire technology stack. Elpha Secure reruns the full scan every 60 to 90 days and compares results over time to track whether a customer's risk is improving or getting worse.
Together, the two scan types let Elpha Secure quote new business quickly and monitor existing policyholders on an ongoing basis.
Since adopting Pentest-Tools.com, Elpha Secure has seen real results. They’ve accelerated client onboarding, automated key parts of their risk assessment process, and improved cyber hygiene across their customer base.
Pentest-Tools.com has also added detection coverage that Elpha Secure requested for emerging threats, including exposed router version details on network devices and vulnerabilities in PaperCut print management software.
The team now manages security assessments for approximately 3,000 customers and uses the light scan to quote for around 5,000 prospective and existing customers every month.
Elpha Secure has expanded its Pentest-Tools.com plan twice over the past year and spends less time manually reviewing false positives.
Clarity over noise, actionability over scoring, and full visibility into attack surfaces (not just superficial scanning).
The choice for MSPs & security teams
For MSPs and security teams, Pentest-Tools.com makes it easy to manage multiple tenants at scale. Continuous monitoring and API integration let partners expand their vulnerability assessment and penetration testing offerings, while increasing operational efficiency.
A trusted layer of offensive security
As Elpha Secure continues to grow, it counts on Pentest-Tools.com to evolve with it. Fast, comprehensive scans, relevant vulnerability insights, and clear, actionable reporting.
Elpha’s feedback is shaping new features, turning a vendor into a partner. The partnership proves with the right approach, and the right tools, small companies can adopt security stances just as well as enterprises.