The business of risk: how Pentest-Tools.com became part of the Chill IT sales process
Chill IT is an Australian managed service provider that supports businesses in healthcare, retail, and professional services.
Their reputation is built on security, service, and selectivity. They want to work with organizations that value cybersecurity as much as they do.
Previously, Chill IT used a solution that required them to maintain a server, which was a drain on time and money.
They needed a solution that could:
✅ Scan a target from outside the perimeter and without access to its network
✅ Automatically scan their shared hosting environment, and give easy-to-understand recommendations to fix vulnerabilities - because if one client site is hacked, others are at risk
✅ Support a small business setup, without the enterprise-focused pricing and heavy deployment requirements that made other tools impractical
Compliance meets client expectations
In 2024, Australian Government standards introduced new urgency for testing to meet compliance controls, and Chill IT’s client base were very aware of their need to fall in line.
At the same time, Chill IT needed to de-risk their business by working only with clients whose security values aligned with their own. Organizations who could see not only the value, but the necessity of an informative cybersecurity approach in a modern business setting.
That mindset led them to rethink where scanning and testing fit into their business. What began as a technical service soon became a core part of their sales process.
There was no major shift in strategy, just a steady realization that early testing gave them a clearer picture of clients before onboarding. That clarity soon became a filter, a trust-builder, and a competitive edge.
Even better, the ease of implementation and use meant that async, globally scattered teams of differing skillsets could get started straight away.
Doing these assessments upfront means we avoid chasing clients who don’t value security or where the risk is too great. It’s a great filter.
The best working solution for offsite support teams
Pentest-Tools.com made it possible for Chill IT to train offsite teams with no formal testing experience to deploy scans quickly and easily. The reports the tools provide are clear and ready-to-go with very little editing needed.
Speed and simplicity also matter. Chill IT's junior team can run scans confidently, without needing senior engineers to get involved every time. Now, junior account manager staff can execute scans, understand results, and act on findings with minimal oversight.
Vulnerability scanning as a pre-sales function
Chill IT uses Pentest-Tools.com before contracts are signed. When a prospect approaches, they often run a preliminary external scan to understand the potential client's exposure and risk level.
This early insight helps determine whether to move forward or walk away in cases where these scans reveal high-risk environments with legacy infrastructure, unpatched systems, or exposed services.
Rather than inheriting urgent security debt, Chill IT can choose to step back and avoid costly, time-consuming engagements that aren’t a good fit.
Filtering for clients who value security
While testing is an excellent technical measure, it’s also a business tool for Chill IT. It highlights which prospects are worth pursuing and which ones aren't ready for a security-focused partnership.
We actually use Pentest-Tools.com to evaluate prospects before we engage fully, it helps us understand their security maturity early on.
Winning more tenders with real insights
Beyond qualification, scanning has become a competitive advantage.
When bidding for new work, Chill IT includes Pentest-Tools.com reports in its proposals.
Where other MSPs might offer a list of services or SLAs, Chill IT shows evidence.
They prove they’ve already invested time in understanding the prospect’s risk and provide real, actionable insights instead of generic promises.
Embedded into business development
By embedding scanning and testing into their business development process, Chill IT changed the conversation from remediation to prevention, from compliance to strategy.
For many businesses, scanning and testing is part of a process; reactive rather than exploratory. During audits. After an incident. As a checkbox exercise. Chill IT refuse that logic.
The result? Less firefighting, more long-term security partnerships.
Penetration testing is not a compliance check or a remediation step. For us, it’s embedded in our business development as a qualification and trust-building tool.
Keeping hosted client environments safe
Using Pentest-Tools.com to improve client security doesn’t stop at prospecting. Chill IT also uses it to protect the websites and web applications they host on behalf of clients.
Regular scanning helps them pinpoint vulnerabilities early, prevent threats, and maintain secure environments across their hosted services. That approach supports their managed services model and strengthens client trust.
Security has become more than a solution they offer; it’s embedded in their operations.
As a SaaS MSP managing shared cloud environments for clients, having visibility into internal risks is essential.
For Chill IT, Pentest-Tools.com, internal network scanning is a stand-out feature. Being able to do this without a complex setup or extra infrastructure is proving profitable.
The right fit for selective MSPs
Chill IT isn’t trying to be the biggest MSP in the market. They want to be the most trusted, by the right clients. With Pentest-Tools.com, they’ve found a solution that matches that vision: easy to use, quick to get to grips with, and able to support sales and technical delivery.
It’s not about the scans alone, rather the confidence that comes with knowing you’ve made the right call. Before a contract is signed, and long after.
Want to bring security into your sales process, or scale testing across your team? Compare pricing plans and capabilities to find the right fit for your needs.