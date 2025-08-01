Internal network vulnerability scanning
Run secure, deep scans inside your private infrastructure with the VPN Agent add-on. Assess internal IPs, segmented networks, and business-critical services with the same powerful tools you already use for external vulnerability assessments.
Our paid VPN Agent add-on enables internal scanning from a secure VPN tunnel, capturing screenshots, protocol banners, and response data that help you validate real exposures and cut through false positives fast.
Why internal system scans challenge MSPs and security teams
Lack of internal visibility compromises compliance
Security frameworks like PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 require vulnerability assessments across all in-scope systems, including internal IPs and services not exposed to the internet.
Our internal scanning capabilities enable you to include private infrastructure in recurring assessments, capture real evidence for audits, and generate board-ready reports that prove coverage over all in-scope systems.
Forgotten shadow assets expand your attack surface
Uncover IP addresses that host forgotten apps, dev environments, or test systems still in production.
Even though we scan only scoped IP addresses, this reveals infrastructure sprawl and helps teams clean up internal exposure.
External tools can't reach vital systems
From domain controllers to backup servers, internal scanning lets you assess IPs behind the firewall (10.x.x.x, 192.168.x.x) that perimeter tools can’t see. This includes systems like internal databases, VoIP, and more.
Hidden misconfigurations create easy attack paths
Spot misconfigurations, open ports, outdated software, or default credentials and sensitive data across internal services before malicious actors do.
Internal scans surface vulnerabilities that widen lateral movement paths inside trusted zones.
Unvalidated segmentation leaves doors open
Scan from inside your subnet with the same tools you trust for external scans, to check if VLANs, firewalls, or routing rules actually isolate traffic.
Unified results and reports that cover your full infrastructure will let you know immediately if anything leaks. No assumptions, just proof.
How internal network vulnerability scanning works
Simple, secure scanning through our VPN Agent
Start by creating a VPN profile directly in the product, assign it a workspace, and deploy the VPN Agent on a machine inside your private network. Next, import your internal IPs and launch the scan. You'll get results that are ready for validation, reporting, or follow-up action.
Deep recon inside your internal network
Once the scan starts, it detects hosts, open ports, running services, missing security patches, weak credentials, and more cybersecurity risks. You get detailed findings enhanced with banner data, web screenshots, and protocol metadata, all mapped to known CVEs or misconfigurations.
Customizable scan settings
Target specific internal IPs, subnets, or asset groups. Adjust scan depth, port ranges, and fingerprinting behavior to match production sensitivity or assessment needs, which is ideal for segmented or high-stakes environments.
Expanded visibility across infrastructure
Use the Network Scanner to safely assess your internal IPs just like you would for external assets. Get high-accuracy results with automatically validated findings, address critical vulnerabilities in software applications, and sharply reduce false positives.
Virtualization flexibility
Run the VPN Agent using your preferred VM format - .vmdk, .ova, or .vhd - on any compatible virtual machine monitor. Deploy it anywhere easily, without the hassle of custom installs.
Instant access to results
Once complete, your scan results are available directly in the product, organized per host. Export them in PDF, CSV, JSON or create editable DOCX for reports, documentation, or handover to remediation teams.
See our VPN Agent in action
Get a glimpse of how the VPN Agent works - see how it connects to your existing recon tools, and helps you validate exposures across private infrastructure.
Designed to reveal the risk in your private infrastructure
No local install
You don’t need to install anything on the target machines, all scans happen securely from the Pentest-Tools.com cloud. There’s zero friction and no infrastructure overhead.
Real-world validation, not just port checks
Unlike basic scanners, our VPN Agent captures screenshots, OS fingerprints, service banners, known vulnerabilities, and response data to drive practical risk assessment and give you real evidence, not just open port numbers.
Integrated into your offensive cybersecurity toolkit
The VPN Agent is fully integrated with all major vulnerability assessment capabilities of our product, and then some. Once your connection is live, you can switch to multiple workflows from the same dashboard.
Check your unified attack surface for findings and get an accurate view of internal network security risks like SMB vulnerabilities, insecure open ports, use of outdated protocols and more. Do it all from the same place, no tool sprawl or switching between various platforms.
Expand internal scanning with network vulnerability tools
Once the VPN Agent is active, use the Network Vulnerability Scanner, the Password Auditor, and more to detect exposed services, outdated software, and known CVEs across your internal IPs. It’s the fastest way to uncover weak points in your private infrastructure, directly from your browser.
Inspect internal websites with the Website Scanner
Scan internal web apps with the Website Scanner to find dangerous misconfigurations, outdated components, command injection, high-risk vulnerabilities like SQLi, XSS - plus 75+ web vulnerabilities and entry points. Get detailed findings, find more about them in our vulnerability database, and push them for reporting and validation.
Audit internal passwords and protocols
The Password Auditor checks if internal systems still use default credentials, weak encryption, or outdated protocols. It’s the go-to tool for flagging risky internal auth setups before attackers do, and also a great alternative to effort-intensive open source tools like Hydra.
Dig deeper with the URL Fuzzer
Use the URL Fuzzer to discover hidden files, unlinked directories, or staging endpoints on internal web servers. Combined with the VPN Agent, it reveals the sensitive internal assets that external scans can’t reach.
Fingerprint internal websites with Website Recon
Run the Website Recon to detect technologies, server banners, and frameworks used across internal-facing apps. This helps you understand what you’re up against and where to look next.
Automate what comes before or after internal network scans
Scan Robots automate the steps around internal network scanning. Each robot runs a ready-to-use sequence, from port and service discovery to vulnerability scans, credential checks, and supported exploit validation, and passes results from one tool to the next. Your internal assessments follow the same repeatable process every time.
Solves the internal visibility challenge for every cybersecurity professional
Security engineers
Security engineers configure internal scans, then validate the findings with concrete proof, and confidently coordinate with DevOps or IT teams. This guarantees they're fixing genuine exposures, and not wasting time on false positives.
Vulnerability management analysts
Vulnerability management analysts rely on internal scans to ensure comprehensive IP coverage across the internal network. They use our tools to maintain consistent scan schedules, meticulously track risk evolution over time for all internal systems, and prioritize remediation efforts based on actual, accurate data.
SOC analysts
For SOC analysts, internal scan results are critical for enriching threat intelligence. They link these findings with other data sources to escalate real risks efficiently and support incident response efforts with definitive, proof-backed vulnerability data.
Application & infrastructure security leads
Application and infrastructure security leads utilize internal scanning to enforce secure configurations across all internal systems. They gain the necessary visibility to ensure critical vulnerabilities are not left unaddressed or lingering across various business units, maintaining a consistent and high level of security hygiene.
Security program managers & CISOs
Security program managers and CISOs leverage internal scan data for high-level oversight and strategic decision-making. They use the results to report on coverage metrics, track adherence to SLAs, demonstrate compliance with various security standards and regulations, and also drive continuous improvement in the organization's overall infrastructure hygiene and security maturity.
What customers are saying
The tools are easy to use and all in one place
PC Dial often uses Pentest-Tools.com to help us prepare for PCI compliance on behalf of our customers. The tools are easy to use and all in one place rather than having to load up several tools for different scanning tasks. The reports produced are clear with good information on any issues found with clear advice on possible fixes. Thank you Pentest-Tools.com for a great product!
Jeremy Gardener
Technical Director at PCDial.com
Discover how to use our VPN Agent add-on with each of our pricing plans
Internal network vulnerability scanning FAQs
What is internal vulnerability scanning?
Internal vulnerability scanning is the process of assessing systems and services within your private network - like file servers, domain controllers, and internal databases - for vulnerabilities. It helps detect weak configurations, unpatched services, or legacy systems that malicious hackers could exploit from inside the perimeter.
How is using Pentest-Tools.com for internal vulnerability scanning different from using Nmap?
While Nmap is great for discovery, Pentest-Tools.com takes it further. Our network scanner identifies security vulnerabilities, confirms them with validation data (like screenshots and banners), filters out noise using machine learning, and outputs structured reports. All scans are cloud-hosted, there is no local setup required, and easily integrated into your security workflows.
Why do I need internal network scanning if I already run external vulnerability scans?
External vulnerability scans miss private IP addresses ranges and internal systems like VoIP, backup servers, and dev environments. Internal network vulnerability scanning improves your security posture against cyber attacks and helps you see and secure what’s inside your trusted zones.
What kind of systems can internal vulnerability scans assess?
Internal network scanning tools can assess anything from internal databases and file servers to domain controllers and dev machines. Basically, any host with a private IP (10.x.x.x or 192.168.x.x) is fair game.
How is the VPN Agent different from traditional, open source, internal network scanning tools?
There’s no local setup, no patching, or installation. Our VPN Agent connects your private network to the platform, and you can scan directly from your browser using fully hosted internal network vulnerability scanning tools with proof-backed results.
Can I scan segmented environments or restricted internal zones?
Yes. You can launch scans with the VPN Agent from a specific subnet to validate segmentation, firewall rules, and routing, which is exactly where most misconfigurations hide. It works like a smart internal network scanner.
How do I launch an internal scan?
Create a VPN profile, assign it to a workspace, deploy the agent on a machine inside your network, import your internal IPs, and scan. Your internal vulnerability scan results appear in the dashboard, ready for action.
Do I need to install anything on target machines?
Not at all. There’s no need for agents, authentication, or scripts on internal systems. The VPN Agent handles secure connectivity, and scans are run entirely from the Pentest-Tools.com cloud.
Can I deploy the VPN Agent in a virtualized environment?
Yes! You can run the VPN Agent on VMware, VirtualBox, or Hyper-V using ready-made VM images in .vmdk, .ova, or .vhd formats on Windows or Linux. It’s quick to deploy in both lab setups and distributed production environments - no custom installs needed.
What kind of findings can I expect from internal scans?
You’ll see exposed services on network devices, outdated software, weak passwords, open ports, operating system missing patches, new vulnerabilities, potential threats and more, all tied to known CVEs and mapped to your internal attack surface.
Can I automate internal network vulnerability scanning?
Yes. Run Host Recon Robot or Host Scan Robot against your internal hosts to automate the checks around the scan. For example, the Host Recon Robot scans the host’s TCP and UDP ports, looks for virtual hosts, and runs a version-based Network Scanner pass over the open TCP ports. Each robot works on one target per run, so you choose which internal hosts to test.
How do these internal scan results integrate with the rest of my work?
Check your unified attack surface for findings and get an accurate view of internal network security risks. From there, you can pivot to the Network Scanner, Website Scanner, Password Auditor, or other internal network scanning tools. You get extra functionality and improved security measures without switching platforms or context.