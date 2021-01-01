Scan internal networks through our VPN agent with no extra configuration
Run internal pentests from anywhere with our VPN agent and get a full picture of your target’s attack surface
-
Discover missing security patches and outdated network services
-
Detect open ports that expose assets to an attacker with local network access
-
Find vulnerabilities to chain and exploit in software running locally
-
Find weak credentials that allow privilege escalation or access to sensitive information
Getting Started
Start an internal network scan in minutes
Test internal networks as if you were on-site without time-consuming scripts and configurations.
- 1
Create your VPN profile
Log into your Pentest-Tools.com account and create a new VPN Profile.
- 2
Download the VPN Agent
Extract the contents of the archive and start the agent.
- 3
Test the connection
Make sure Pentest-Tools.com automatically connects to your target’s infrastructure in a single click.
- 4
Deploy your full arsenal
With the VPN agent enabled and running, scan your internal network as you would in an external pentest.
Ease of access
Run a full internal penetration test from your browser
Automatically map the Attack Surface of your target’s internal network from your Pentest-Tools.com dashboard.
With your VPN connection running, use pentesting tools such as our Network Vulnerability Scanner, our TCP Port Scanner, our Website Scanner, and many more.
Findings from each scan automatically map your target’s Attack Surface, keeping it up to date with fresh details.
Start using the platform today
Unlock the full power and features of our platfom! Compare pricing plans and discover more tools and features.
Stay Secure
Get secure access to the local network from anywhere in the world
Deploy your full expertize through our comprehensive set of pentesting tools and features to targets located anywhere in the world.
Our VPN agent ensures the connection between our scanning servers and your target internal network is encrypted and secure, giving you full flexibility.
Use the time you save on travel and setup to discover unexpected attack vectors, chain vulnerabilities, and develop exploits that demonstrate severe business risks.
Automate it
Automate your best testing sequences with pentest robots
Minimize repetitive work by orchestrating multiple pentest tools in automated testing sequences called pentest robots.
Build custom visual pentesting flows you can reuse across engagements with drag & drop and spend more time on logic flaws, pivoting, post-exploitation, and more.
Combined with advanced reporting that does 90% of the work for you, pentest robots make your internal pentest exponentially more efficient.