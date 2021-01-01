This is a custom scanner that implements all the security checks performed by known Drupal scanners such as CMSMap or Droopescan but also adds new security tests on top.

The list of tests performed by the Drupal vulnerability scanner includes:

Fingerprint the server software and technology

Fingerprint the Drupal installation

Find installed Drupal modules

Find the current Drupal theme

Search for vulnerabilities affecting the current Drupal version

Check for directory listing

Search for default install files

Verify the communication security (HTTPS settings)

Attempt user enumeration using Views module

Attempt user discovery using Forgot Password

Check if the login page is accessible

Check if user registration is enabled

Parameters

Parameter Description Target URL This is the URL of the Drupal website that will be scanned. All URLs must start with http or https. Don't forget to specify the complete path to the base directory of the Drupal installation (if it exists) e.g. http://targetdrupal.com/path/ .

How it works

The scanner performs a series of passive and active checks to identify the Drupal version, modules, themes, and the current system configuration.

Furthermore, the Drupal core vulnerabilities are extracted from a local database which is periodically updated with the latest vulnerabilities which affect Drupal. The vulnerabilities are reported according to the identified Drupal version.

See the Sample report for a detailed output of the scanner.