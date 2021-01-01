Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo
CMS Tests

Joomla Scanner

Check if Joomla core, components and modules have known vulnerabilities.

Use Cases
Technical Details
Scan type

  • Light scan

  • Full scan

Reporting

Here is a Joomla Scanner sample report that gives you a taste of how our tools save you time and reduce repetitive manual work.

  • Shows Joomla version and its known vulnerabilities

  • Includes the installed components, modules and templates

  • Gives references for vulnerability details

How to use the pentesting tool

Use Cases for Joomla Scanner

Perform a Joomla security assessment by finding vulnerabilities in Joomla core, components, modules, and templates.

  • Joomla Penetration Testing

    Use this tool to reduce the time spent on your pentesting engagements. Try it to discover Joomla vulnerabilities fast.

  • Security Self-Assessment

    Check if your own installation of Joomla is updated and properly configured. Enumerate your existing Joomla components, modules, templates, and verify if they are at the latest version.

  • Third-Party Website Audit

    If you are a web development company, you can also show this report to your clients and prove that you have implemented the proper security measures in the Joomla website.

Get instant access to custom vulnerability scanners and automation features that simplify the pentesting process and produce valuable results. The platform helps you cover all the stages of an engagement, from information gathering to website scanning, network scanning, exploitation and reporting.

Joomla Scanner

Technical Details

The scanner attempts to identify security weaknesses in the target Joomla website (core, components, modules, and templates).

It performs a remote scan without authentication, using a black-box methodology. It simulates an external attacker who tries to penetrate the target Joomla website.

The Joomla Vulnerability Scanner performs the following operations to assess the security of the target website:

  • Detect the installed Joomla version
  • Show vulnerabilities impacting the identified Joomla version
  • Enumerate installed components and their versions
  • Show vulnerabilities for the known components
  • Enumerate the installed modules and their versions
  • Show vulnerabilities for the identified modules
  • Enumerate the installed templates and their versions
  • Show vulnerabilities for the identified templates

Our scanner uses the well-known JoomlaVS JoomlaVS scanning tool engine.

Parameters

ParameterDescription
Target URLThis is the URL of the Joomla website that will be scanned. All URLs must start with http or https. Don't forget to specify the complete path to the base directory of the Joomla installation. e.g http://targetjoomla.com/cms/.

How it works

The scanner connects to the Joomla website target and retrieves information from the HTML pages to fingerprint the Joomla version.

The enumeration of components, modules, and templates is done by checking multiple known names.

The tool extracts the vulnerability information from a frequently updated database and includes them in the final report with references for vulnerability details.