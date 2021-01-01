The HTTP Request Logger was created from a practical need of our pentesting team to have an always-on HTTP/S server and an easy interface to visualize the HTTP requests received.

The advantage of using this tool is that you no longer need to configure your own HTTP server, it has a valid SSL certificate and it has a simple web interface which you can also show to your clients to present the results.

Parameters

Parameter Description Label An identifier which you can associate to your HTTP handler. It can be useful to identify testing scenarios, groups of people, vulnerabilities, etc.

How it works

The tool creates unique URLs (HTTP Handlers) which log all the requests received. The following information is recorded from the incoming request:

Source IP address

URL Parameters

User Agent

All HTTP headers

Operating system (deducted from User Agent)

Request date

The HTTP Handler is unique per user so no other Pentest-Tools.com user will be able to access it (unless he knows the exact URL).

The HTTP Handler has a lifetime of 15 days. After the remaining time expires, the handler will no longer log the requests received.

[Note] There is a limit of 100 requests that a single Handler can log.