Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo
Infrastructure Testing

SSL/TLS Scanner

Discover SSL and TLS configuration issues and vulnerabilities such as POODLE, Heartbleed, DROWN, ROBOT, Ticketbleed, and more.

Sample Report
Use Cases
Technical Details
Scan type

  • Light scan

Reporting

Sample Report

Here is a SSL/TLS Scanner sample report that gives you a taste of how our tools save you time and reduce repetitive manual work.

  • Shows the status of your SSL server configuration

  • Includes information about the SSL certificate

  • Provides remediation measures and references

Download sample report
SSL/TLS Scanner Report Sample

How to use the pentesting tool

Use Cases for SSL/TLS Scanner

The SSL Scanner connects to the target port and tries to negotiate various cipher suites and multiple SSL/TLS versions to discover weak configurations and common vulnerabilities (e.g., POODLE, Heartbleed, DROWN, ROBOT, etc.). The full version of the SSL Scanner scans multiple ports and services (HTTPS, SMTPs, IMAPs, etc.)

    Better vulnerability discovery. Faster pentest reporting.

    Get instant access to custom vulnerability scanners and automation features that simplify the pentesting process and produce valuable results. The platform helps you cover all the stages of an engagement, from information gathering to website scanning, network scanning, exploitation and reporting.

    Create your account
    Pentest-Tools.com SSL/TLS Scanner Sample Report

    SSL/TLS Scanner

    Technical Details

    Transport Layer Security (TLS) and (now deprecated) Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) are cryptographic protocols meant to secure communication between computer systems. They are used to provide an encrypted communication channel over which other clear-text protocols (HTTP, SMTP, POP3, FTP, etc.) can be securely used to transmit application-specific data.

    However, since the introduction of SSLv2.0 in 1995 and the continuation to SSL v3.0, TLS 1.0, TLS 2.0, and the current TLS 3.0, multiple weaknesses have been discovered in these protocols, making them vulnerable to cryptographic attacks that can allow attackers to decrypt the communication and gain access to sensitive data.

    The SSL/TLS Vulnerability Scanner performs a security assessment of the configuration of the target SSL/TLS service to provide a list of weaknesses and vulnerabilities packed with detailed recommendations for remediation.

    The list of vulnerabilities detected by this scanner includes:

    • Heartbleed
    • Ticketbleed
    • CCS Injection
    • POODLE
    • ROBOT
    • DROWN
    • Secure Renegotiation (server-side)
    • Secure Renegotiation (client-side)
    • CRIME
    • BREACH
    • FREAK
    • SWEET32
    • BEAST
    • LOGJAM

    Parameters

    ParameterDescription
    Target hostThe hostname or IP address of the SSL/TLS server to be scanned.
    Target port(s)The SSL/TLS port to connect to. Multiple ports can be specified at once (comma separated) like 443, 21, 25, 110.
    Auto detect SSL/TLSWhen this option is enabled, the tool automatically scans the target host for the top 100 most common TCP ports, identifying the ones that have SSL/TLS support.

    How it works

    The SSL Scanner uses a scanning engine based on the testssl.sh tool, together with multiple tweaks, adjustments, and improvements.

    The scanner starts by connecting to the target SSL server and trying various ciphers and SSL/TLS protocol versions to discover existing vulnerabilities.

    All discovered issues are further interpreted by our scanner and integrated into a human-readable report.