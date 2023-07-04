Apache OFBiz 17.12.03 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2020-9496
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/158887/Apache-OFBiz-XML-RPC-Java-Deserialization.htmlhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/161769/Apache-OFBiz-XML-RPC-Java-Deserialization.htmlhttps://securitylab.github.com/advisories/GHSL-2020-069-apache_ofbizhttps://s.apache.org/l0994https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-9496
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 15, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
