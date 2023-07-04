Combodo iTop <2.2.0-2459 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2015-6544
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.htbridge.com/advisory/HTB23268http://sourceforge.net/p/itop/tickets/1114/http://sourceforge.net/p/itop/code/3662/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2015-6544
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 20, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
