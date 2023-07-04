CouchDB Erlang Distribution - Remote Command Execution CVE-2022-24706
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/50914https://github.com/sadshade/CVE-2022-24706-CouchDB-Exploit/blob/main/CVE-2022-24706-Exploit.pyhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-24706http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/04/26/1http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/05/09/1
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 26, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
