Django - Open Redirect CVE-2018-14574
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.djangoproject.com/weblog/2018/aug/01/security-releases/https://usn.ubuntu.com/3726-1/http://web.archive.org/web/20211206044224/https://securitytracker.com/id/1041403https://www.debian.org/security/2018/dsa-4264https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2019:0265https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-14574
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 3, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.