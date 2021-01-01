Currently, the following tools can be used through our API: Website Scan, Find Subdomains, Find Virtual Hosts, TCP Port Scan, UDP Port Scan, Network Scan OpenVAS, URL Fuzzer, SQLi Scan, XSS Scan, WordPress Scan, Drupal Scan.

We plan to add support for other tools and scanners at Pentest-Tools.com in future iterations. Keep an eye on our changelog, blog, and on our LinkedIn page to be the first to know when we do! You can also explore more details in the Support Center.