API Vulnerability Scanner
Technical details
Full list of API Vulnerability Scanner tests
|Included
|Test
|Included
|Fingerprint web server software
|Included
|Analyze HTTP headers for security misconfiguration
|Included
|Check the security of HTTP cookies
|Included
|Check the SSL certificate of the server
|Included
|Check if the server software is affected by known vulnerabilities
|Included
|Analyze robots.txt for interesting URLs
|Included
|Check if HTTP TRACK/TRACE methods are enabled
|Included
|Check if security.txt is missing on the server
|Included
|Check if CORS is misconfigured
|Included
|Crawl website
|Included
|Check for SQL Injection
|Included
|Check for Local File Inclusion and Remote File Inclusion
|Included
|Check for OS Command Injection
|Included
|Check for Server Side Request Forgery
|Included
|Check for Open Redirect
|Included
|Check for PHP Code Injection
|Included
|Check for JavaScript Code Injection
|Included
|Check for Ruby Code Injection
|Included
|Check for Python Code Injection
|Included
|Check for Perl Code Injection
|Included
|Check for Log4j Remote Code Execution
|Included
|Check for Server-Side Template Injection
|Included
|Check for ViewState Remote Code Execution
|Included
|Check for Client-Side Prototype Pollution
|Included
|Check for Exposed Backup Files
|Included
|Check for Request URL Override
|Included
|Check for Client-Side Template Injection
|Included
|Check for HTTP/1.1 Request Smuggling
|Included
|Check for outdated JavaScript libraries
|Included
|Check for commented code/debug messages
|Included
|Find Login Interfaces
|Included
|Sensitive Data Crawl