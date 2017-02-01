Findings management: one uncluttered view for every result
Centralize everything your scanners uncover into one organized view, grouped neatly by workspace. Every finding is fully customizable and tracked with an audit-ready history, so you always know what changed and why.
See results from every tool in one place, validate fixes instantly without kicking off new scans, and pull reports straight from live data - no busywork, no guessing.
Why scattered findings slow teams down
Collecting security data from disparate scanners, analysts, and third-party tools is almost always a painful process. Teams lose time chasing duplicates, sorting noise, and rebuilding reports just to get a clear view of risk. Context disappears, ownership slips, and remediation stalls.
Pentest-Tools.com solves that fragmentation
Our product consolidates all findings in one place to provide a single, structured list you can act on immediately.
Teams focus on what matters, track remediation with clear statuses, and push verified findings straight to where engineers actually work. They cut duplication, close loops faster, and rely on a single source of truth for every engagement.
How Pentest-Tools.com simplifies findings management
Bring all findings together
Pentest-Tools.com automatically collects findings from all scan types – web, network, API, or cloud – and merges them with manually added or imported issues.
What’s more, analysts can pull results directly from Burp Suite, or add manual findings using predefined templates that already include risk ratings and remediation steps. Each entry can include screenshots, code, or custom evidence to ensure context stays accurate and consistent.
Organize results instantly
We automatically group similar findings, flags duplicates, and tags informational issues automatically. You can apply multi-filters to slice results by target, severity, verification state, or status. The findings view updates as you filter, giving teams an immediate, uncluttered picture of what needs attention.
Triage and manage remediation
Every finding has a clear status that matches real remediation flow: Open, Fixed, Accepted, Ignored, or False Positive. Analysts update statuses as they work, making it easy to see what’s live, what’s been addressed, and what the team has consciously accepted as risk – without losing historical context.
Send findings where they’re needed
When it’s time to hand off work, you can push findings directly to Jira or Nucleus. Each ticket includes the finding’s details, severity, remediation notes, and linked evidence, giving developers full context. You can also automate Nucleus handoffs using notification rules to trigger based on severity or scan results.
Report from the same view
Select any set of findings and generate a report immediately from the findings page. Reports include all associated evidence, risk levels, and remediation notes – ready to share with clients, management, or auditors. No more exporting, formatting, or lost data.
Cut wasted time and surface real risk
Findings Management replaces fragmented findings and manual sorting with an active, centralized workflow. Teams move faster, trust their data, and keep remediation accountable from discovery to validation
Reduce triage time across every scan
Combine findings from all tools and sources in one view. Analysts find what matters faster, repeat the same manual checks less often.
Keep ownership and evidence together
Each finding carries screenshots, proof, and remediation notes so nothing gets lost between discovery, validation, remediation, and reporting.
Show measurable remediation progress
Status and verification updates make it obvious what’s fixed, what’s pending, and what’s accepted risk. Managers can track progress without having to ask for updates.
Eliminate duplicate work across teams
Integrations with Jira and Nucleus mean you can push verified findings directly to engineering teams, complete with context – without frustrating copy-paste or re-entry work
Generate accurate reports instantly
Select the findings you need and export a clean, complete report in minutes instead of building it from scratch.
Maintain a full audit trail
The workspace keeps a full history of changes to each finding’s status, risk, and verification, providing traceability for audits and reports.
How different teams use findings management
Internal security teams
Control your remediation backlog.
Consolidate findings from scanners, manual tests, and audits into a single feed. Use statuses to track progress, filters to isolate critical risk, and verification to confirm fixes before closure. Gain a real-time view of security posture and measurable remediation workflow.
MSPs
Streamline recurring client engagements.
Pull automated and manual results from multiple clients into dedicated workspaces. Track remediation over time, reuse templates across projects, and prove value with consistent, evidence-rich reporting. That means less admin overhead and faster delivery across every engagement cycle.
Security consultants
Deliver consistent, high-quality results.
Add manual findings, screenshots, and proof-of-concepts directly into the same space as automated results. Templates keep deliverables consistent, while cloning and editing speed up repetitive tasks. That means you get clean, standardized reports without losing analyst insight or evidence quality.
What customers are saying
The tools are easy to use and the reporting is clear and detailed enough to help us understand potential issues for quick remediation and also to provide our clients with the confidence that their websites are secure.
Carsten Eckelmann
Director at 2pi Software
Simplify your findings management today
Stay on top of every finding. No duplicates, no lost context, no wasted effort.
Findings management FAQs
What statuses can I set for findings?
You can set findings as Open, Fixed, Accepted, Ignored, or False Positive. Each status reflects a specific stage in the remediation process and automatically updates findings in reports.
What risk levels are used for findings?
Risk levels follow a five-step scale: Informational, Low, Medium, High, and Critical. Analysts can adjust them manually to match internal policies or validation results.
Can I add manual findings with screenshots or code?
Yes. You can add manual findings directly to the Findings page using the built-in editor. Add screenshots, code snippets, or request/response data, and save them as templates for future use.
Can I import issues from Burp Suite?
Yes. The Burp Suite integration lets you send multiple confirmed issues to a selected workspace in one action. All key fields – title, severity, affected asset, and remediation – transfer automatically.
Can I validate findings or recheck fixes?
Yes. Use re-verification to confirm a fix without running a full scan. Findings update to Fixed once validation confirms the remediation.
How do I send findings to Jira or Nucleus?
From the Findings page, select one or more findings, click send to, and choose Jira or Nucleus. The integration keeps evidence, descriptions, and risk level intact. You can also automate this process through notification rules.
Can I generate reports from findings?
Yes. Select findings and click Generate report. Reports pull directly from live data – including evidence, risk, and remediation details – so they stay accurate and ready to share.
Does findings management support collaboration across teams?
Yes. Analysts, engineers, and managers can work from the same findings list. Statuses, filters, and integrations keep everyone aligned on priorities and progress.