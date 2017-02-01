Workspaces to scale secure, collaborative workflows
Ditch the spreadsheets and the cluttered logs.
Workspaces give your security testing a clear, logical structure by grouping assets and findings into dedicated project hubs.
Whether you’re managing multiple clients or internal environments, you can switch between projects with total confidence, knowing every report and scan is exactly where it belongs.
Stop the chaos of scattered scans and messy data
Scattered scans, mixed assets, and messy environments steal hours, hide vulnerabilities, and create chaos for your team. Let’s change that.
Data sprawl slows teams down
When client data and project findings get mixed together, things get messy - fast. Your team ends up losing hours just trying to sort through the noise. Workspaces keep targets and scan results separate, limiting scope creep so your team can instantly pull project-specific scan histories, assign tasks without overlaps, and generate clean reports in minutes.
Unclear ownership causes mistakes
When everyone is scanning in the same account, it can be hard to tell who’s doing what. Before you know it, important work slips through the cracks - or two people accidentally handle the same task. Combined with our collaboration feature, workspaces assign clear ownership and track scan history, so those mistakes don’t happen.
Cluttered findings hide critical issues
Crowded asset lists and mixed findings make it hard to spot important vulnerabilities. By surfacing only relevant assets and results, workspaces help cut through the clutter and improve team focus and productivity.
Messy results slow report generation
Mixing assets and findings from multiple scopes forces extra filtering and cleanup before teams can share reports. But since workspaces organize data by client and project, you can generate clean and ready-to-share reports in minutes.
Complex environments get chaotic
Juggling production, staging, dev, and internal networks in one place is a recipe for a mess. When your environments are tangled together, your team slows down and mistakes start to creep in. Workspaces bring order to that chaos, giving you a clear structure without any extra manual work.
Poor asset hygiene puts client data at risk
Mixing up scan results from different clients is more than just a headache—it’s a major security risk. One misreported finding or accidental data leak can damage your reputation instantly. Workspaces keep every project completely separate by default, so your client data stays exactly where it belongs.
How it works
Effortless workspace management
Setting up a new workspace is quick and intuitive. You can define each project with a name and description to keep things clear, making it easy to tell environments apart at a glance.
When it’s time to move from one project to the next, the navigation menu lets you jump between them without losing your place - or pace.
Keep your scans perfectly scoped
Running a scan within a dedicated workspace ensures every finding and asset stays exactly where it belongs - within the context of the right client or environment.
You can easily automate your testing by scheduling weekly or monthly scans, setting up email alerts, and enabling vulnerability monitoring. This turns a manual process into a repeatable, hands-off workflow that keeps your results consistent and eliminates duplicate work.
Never miss a critical finding
Workspaces allow you to create a personalized alert system that watches for specific security events.
Instead of digging through reports, you receive a notification whenever a scan result matches your criteria - like a newly opened port, a weak password, a critical vulnerability, or a specific scan status.
This automated system can monitor every scan in your workspace, ensuring you’re always the first to know about high-priority issues, no matter the type of scan (manual, scheduled, or API-driven).
Work together with total control
Workspaces make it easy to bring the right people into the right projects without over-sharing sensitive data.
You decide exactly who gets access and what they can do - whether they need full editing power to manage scans or just view-only access to check results.
As your project evolves, you can adjust these permissions or update which workspaces you share in just a few seconds, keeping your team aligned and your data secure.
Turn workspace data into actionable reports
Workspaces act as a central hub that bridges the gap between discovery and remediation. By pushing live findings through integrations directly into your daily tools - like Slack, Jira, Vanta, or your CI/CD pipeline - you keep remediation moving without losing the context of your specific project.
This unified approach extends to your final deliverables; the pentest reporting tool pulls validated data from your chosen workspace into polished, branded reports. Because these exports always reflect your most recent scan results, your reporting remains consistent, professional, and audit-ready from start to finish.
Visualize your exposure in real-time
Think of your workspace as the engine behind your attack surface map. Instead of digging through lists, you get a bird’s-eye view of your entire environment - including domains, IPs, and open ports - exactly as an attacker would see it.
As you and your teammates run scans, Pentest-Tools.com automatically merges every finding into one unified view. You and your team always know what your potential risks are based on a single, up-to-date picture of your security posture.
Automate workspace workflows
Pentest Robots handle the heavy lifting of discovery and vulnerability checks, feeding results directly into your workspace. This ensures your team maintains a consistent, professional standard across every engagement - saving you from repetitive setups while keeping every client’s data exactly where it belongs.
Watch the workflow
Flexible ways to populate your workspace
Organizing your assets fits right into your existing workflow. Whether you’re starting fresh or scaling a large project, you can bring data into your workspace with:
Automatic scan sync
Every time you run a tool, Pentest-Tools.com automatically captures and logs the asset, keeping your workspace updated in real-time.
Precision manual entry
For specific targets, you can add individual assets one by one to maintain total control over your list.
High-volume bulk imports
When dealing with large environments, uploading a simple text file allows you to bring in hundreds of assets at once.
Discovery-driven updates
Instantly turn findings from discovery or recon scans into managed assets, ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.
Organize assets, coordinate teams, scale with ease
Keep scans, assets, findings, and reports organized to work faster, stay focused, and deliver accurate results every time.
Cleaner, faster workflows: organize assets and scans by workspace so teams can work efficiently – no more sifting through clutter.
Reduced noise when switching contexts: separate clients, projects, or environments to make switching between scopes seamless and distraction-free.
Better team coordination: workspace-level visibility and permissions ensure everyone knows who’s doing what to avoid duplicating work.
Reporting clarity: each workspace contains its own findings and scan history. That ensures reports are clear, accurate, and professional.
Seamless scalability: ideal for MSPs and large internal teams, workspaces scale with operation capacity without added manual effort.
Stay informed with notifications: workspace notifications alert teams to activity in specific scopes, keeping everyone aligned and up to date.
Safe asset hygiene: prevent accidental scan mixing or cross-client data exposure, protecting sensitive information and maintaining trust.
Workspaces that keep your workflow fit and effective
Internal security teams
Separate internal and external assessments to maintain clarity and security. Structure complex environments and keep teams aligned with scoped visibility and notifications.
MSPs
Organize multiple clients in a single account and eliminate confusion. Coordinate teams with workspace permissions and notifications, and scale operations across dozens of clients effortlessly.
Consultants
Keep client projects separate and prevent asset or finding mix-ups. Track repeat scans automatically and produce polished, consistent reports with shared workspace templates.
What customers are saying
It is easy to use and can be accessed anywhere with any device. Even though it is a cloud tool, we can perform internal scans. Can be organized in workspaces, very helpful support.
Marti Berini
Senior IT Security Architect at Arco IT
Organize your offensive security work
Start organizing your security assessments and manage multiple projects seamlessly.
Workspaces FAQs
How do workspaces help organise assets and scans?
Workspaces let you group assets and the scans run against them by engagement, project, client, or environment. Any scans run within a workspace are automatically associated with it, keeping findings organized and easily accessible.
Can I control which teammates see each workspace?
Yes. You can share workspaces with teammates and assign permissions through our collaboration feature.
What happens if I delete a workspace?
Deleting a workspace does not delete global account data unless explicitly chosen. To delete an asset in your workspace, navigate to your /assets page, select the asset you wish to delete, and click Delete. Please note, that deleting an asset will automatically remove all associated scans, so ensure you no longer require the asset before proceeding.
Can assets belong to multiple workspaces?
Yes. You can add the same asset to multiple workspaces. But note that it will count towards your scanned asset limits separately in each workspace.
How do workspace notifications work?
You can set up notifications for a workspace to alert you when scans complete or specific triggers occur – for example, high-risk findings or open ports.
How do workspaces support reporting?
Reports pull directly from the workspace’s validated results, giving you branded, consistent outputs that always match the latest data.
How do workspaces integrate with attack surface view?
Scan results from a workspace feed automatically into the attack surface view, giving you a comprehensive, up-to-date overview of hosts, services, and technologies for that scope.
Can I use workspaces across multiple clients or departments?
Yes. Workspaces let you isolate clients and teams, each with its own assets, scans, permissions, and reports, so you can manage multiple engagements securely and effectively from a single account.