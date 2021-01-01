Detects open TCP ports, running services (including their versions) and does OS fingerprinting on a target IP address or hostname.

The scanner allows you to easily map the network perimeter of a company, check firewall rules and verify if your services are reachable from the Internet. Based on Nmap Online, it performs accurate port discovery and service detection.

What are Network Ports?

Network ports are the communication endpoints for a machine that is connected to the Internet. When a service listens on a port it can receive data from a client application, process it and communicate a response.

Malicious client applications (e.g. scripts, bots, malware) often exploit code found in server software that lets them get unauthorized access on the remote machine.

Port scanning is part of the first phase of a penetration test and allows you to find all network entry points available on a target system. Port scan techniques are different for TCP and UDP ports, which is why we have dedicated tools for each one.

Why should I use an Online Port Scanner?

The main benefit of using an online version of the Nmap port scanner (vs using it on your local machine) is that it gives you an external view of your systems as any malicious hacker from the Internet has. If you do the same scan from your internal network you may obtain different results because of various firewalls and network restrictions. Furthermore, our port scanner is:

Already configured and ready to run

Periodically upgraded

Has an easy-to-use interface over the complex command line parameters of Nmap

Gives you a useful report that you can share with management or stakeholders

Common TCP Ports

According to the Nmap classification, these are the most common TCP ports:

21 - FTP (File Transfer Protocol)

22 - SSH (Secure Shell)

23 - Telnet

25 - SMTP (Mail)

80 - HTTP (Web)

110 - POP3 (Mail)

143 - IMAP (Mail)

443 - HTTPS (Secure Web)

445 - SMB (Microsoft File Sharing)

3389 - RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol)

Our TCP Port Scanner with Nmap

The Full Scan allows you to perform portscans with custom parameters, easily configured from the web interface:

Specify custom TCP ports to scan (1-65535)

Enable/disable service detection

Enable/disable operating system detection

Enable/disable host discovery

Do Traceroute

Furthermore, you can schedule periodic port scans to continuously monitor the attack surface of your network perimeter.

The Light Scan checks only for the most common Top 100 TCP ports. Service detection (-sV) is also enabled in this port scanning configuration and you will get the version of the running services. Try a free port scan now to see a sample report.